Allie Mae Miller, 91, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on April 25, 2023, with her family by her side. Born in Dillon, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jazie and Allie Jones. She and Alfred Miller shared over 60 memorable years together, until his passing in 2011.
The family will receive guests at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with a funeral service beginning at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
