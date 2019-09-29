Alletta M. Bowers

Alletta "Ali" M. Bowers, 67, of Lancaster, passed away at Homestead Village on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Alletta (Gillis) Puskar. Alletta was married to Harold H. Bowers, Jr. for 48 years.
A 1970 graduate of Middletown Area High School, Alletta completed her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Millersville University in 1973. She was a media specialist and high school teacher for 40 years in the West Chester Area School District.
She was a soccer grandma, following her grandson's high school and travel soccer teams throughout the country. An avid quilter, she was a member of three quilting guilds. Alletta loved to travel with her family. Since her retirement, she enjoyed her time with her former colleague group, the East Enders. Alletta was raised in the Catholic Faith.
In addition to her husband Harold, Alletta is survived by her daughter Alletta M., wife of Martin D. Emeno, Jr. and their son Martin (Trey) D. Emeno, III of Havertown, Pa., her sister Marian Roldan of Harrisburg, four nephews, one niece and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
Alletta's family will receive family and friends Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Christian Prayer Service and sharing time at 11 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Pa. 17543. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Alletta's memory can be made to foundationforwomenscancer.org, hearingloss.org or quiltforacause.org.
