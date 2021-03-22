Alletah J. Haas, 84, of East Earl, passed away at home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
She was married 57 years to the late John J. "Tom" Haas who died in 2016. Born in Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Grace Barnes Lewis.
Alletah had worked for SLC for many years in the sewing factory. An avid walker, she had walked three miles every day when she was able. She enjoyed flower and fern gardening, feeding birds, hummingbirds were her favorite, and spending time with her family.
Surviving is a son, Dean J. Haas of East Earl; a brother, LeRoy Lewis of Glenmore; two brothers- in-law, Warren "Butch" Haas and George "Gab" Haas, and a sister-in-law, Hazel Whitehead.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, at 11:00 A.M. at the Bridgeville Cemetery, Narvon, PA. A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com