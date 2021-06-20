Allene T. Walton, 96, of Willow Valley, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born June 10, 1924, in Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward E. Trice and Anna H. (Garwood).
Allene was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lancaster and enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, watching sports, volunteering at Willow Valley North and the Glen, and spending time in N.H. with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Darcy Walton and Marlee Walton Quann (David Quann); granddaughters, Camille Nichols (Ian Nichols) and Brenna Fichter-Quann (Brad Fichter); grandson, Patrick Quann (Lauren Quann); great-grandsons, Rohan Quann and Julius Fichter; great-granddaughter, Sloane Fichter; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Walton; and a daughter, Renette L. Walton.
A Remembrance Reception will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.