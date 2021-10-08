Allen W. Gehman, 103, formerly of Stevens, passed away on October 5, 2021, as a resident of Fairmount Homes. Born in Brecknock Township, Berks County, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Anna (Weber) Gehman. He was the loving husband of the late Lucy E. (Horning) Gehman, with whom he married on October 8, 1944.
Allen was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church and employed by Good’s Potato Chips in Adamstown for twenty years. He was a Sunday School teacher, a volunteer at Mennonite Central Committee since 1992 and a volunteer at Christian Aid for ten years. He had assisted with the Civilian Public Service during WWII. He enjoyed reading.
Allen is survived by children; Rachel widow of John Brubacker of Shillington, Anna wife of Marvin Groff of Stevens, Sara wife of David Martin of Reedsville, David A. husband of Faye of East Earl, twenty-one grandchildren, sixty-eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister; Mary Gehman of Landis Homes.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a daughter, Eunice and her husband Donald Heisey and siblings; John W. Gehman, Alice Good, Elsie Gehman and Veronica Youndt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Pastor Larry Weber officiating. There will be a viewing held one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery at the conclusion of the service.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
