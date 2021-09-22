Allen Thomas Jackson, 72, of Kirkwood, entered into rest on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Reading Hospital. Born in Wytheville, VA, he was the son of the late Douglas and Ruth (Ogle) Jackson. Allen was the companion of Donna McDowell for the past 23 years.
Allen served our country in the U.S. Navy. He went on to work in the maintenance department at Hewlett Packard for over 25 years and had most recently been a driver for Ware Presbyterian Retirement Community. Allen had formerly been a volunteer firefighter with the Oxford Fire Co. He loved muscle cars, especially Corvettes and regularly watched Jimmy Sweigart. Most importantly, Allen valued his family and the time he spent with them.
Allen is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, wife of Jeremy Hart of Quarryville; 4 grandchildren: Amanda Robinson, Marleigh Warner, Jackson Hart, and Matilda Fite; and siblings, Barbara Detwiler and Douglas Jackson. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Jackson and a sister, Sue Sampson.
Services will be announced at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
