Allen Scott Hoke, affectionately known as Scott, 59, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allen Earl and Patricia (Weidler) Hoke.
Scott was a man that enjoyed the outdoors. He found a lot of peace when he was outside, whether he was hunting in the woods, fishing from his boat, or crabbing in the Chesapeake, if he had free time, he was outside. He truly treasured the fishing trips he was able to take with his nephew Austin. He taught Austin all of his skilled techniques and took him to his secret fishing spots. He was also a member of the Lancaster County Bass Masters.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Cindy Hoke, companion of Larry Mowrer, of Lititz; nephew, Austin Hoke also of Lititz; and close friend, Kathi Yoder of Rothsville. Scott will be lovingly remembered by Kathi's children, Steven M. Yoder II (Shelly) of Lancaster, Eric C. Yoder (Ashley) of Lititz and Riley, Tenley and Harper will always remember him as a super fun Pap. He was preceded in passing by his parents and his niece, Lea Hoke.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12PM at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 AM – 12 PM. Interment will take place at Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scott's name to the American Heart Association.
