Allen S. Hoover, 89, formerly of Coatesville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Fairmount Homes where he had resided for the past year.
He was the husband of the late Alta W. Zimmerman Hoover who died in 2014. Born in Farmersville, he was the son of the late Joseph O. and Mary H. Sensenig Hoover.
Allen was a farmer most of his life and then founded a metal building business in 1989. He was a member of the Blue Ball Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry A. husband of Dorcas (Sharp) Hoover of Dover, OH, Jay P. husband of Shirlene (Knepp) Hoover of Macon, MS, and Richard L. husband of Martha (Kreider) Hoover of Narvon; two daughters, Sharon wife of David L. Weaver of Coatesville, and Bonita wife of Lamar Weaver of Denver; 25 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer husband of Anna Mary (Kurtz) Hoover of Myerstown; and three sisters, Anna Weber of Alabama, Alma Eberly of Gap, and Thelma wife of Dan Wenger of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Adrian Hindal, and three brothers, Ellis, Willis and Paul Hoover.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 9, at 10:00 A.M. at the Blue Ball Mennonite Church, 401 Ewell Road, Blue Ball, PA with Bishops Ray Weaver, Joel Martin and Paul Stoltzfus officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the Blue Ball Mennonite Church on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to Mennonite Air Missions and sent to Elmer Zimmerman, 185 Reading Road, East Earl, PA 17519. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
