Allen R. Yeager

Allen Ray Yeager, 63, of Lititz, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Ephrata to the late Albert and Evelyn (Taylor) Yeager. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Leroy Horning, Harry Horning and Earl Horning.
Allen is survived by his significant other of 29 years, Carol Gochenauer; his five stepdaughters, Tonya Winebrenner, Flo McDade, Linda Gochenauer, Renna Lutz, and Vanessa Verzulli; and his three sisters, Angie Kauffman, Kathy McQuilkin, and Phyllis Steinmetz.
Allen served in the U.S. Army for four years of Active Duty and eight years in the Army Reserves.
