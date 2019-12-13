Allen R. Myers age 71 of Willow Street, died peacefully on Monday December 9, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife Jane L. (Hornak) Myers in 2017. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in July of 2017.
He was born in Lancaster County, son of the late Harry E. & Lucy R. Myers. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School. In the past Allen worked as a mason. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving would be 2 children: Allen R. Myers, Jr. companion of Martha Reid of Paradise, Kimberly A. wife of William O. Tillman of Christiana, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 5 siblings: Evelyn McCracken of Lititz, Sarah wife of William Landau, of Lancaster, Maratha wife of Art Weitzel, of Lancaster, Alice Fisher of Bedford, Pa, Edna Mae Danz of Willow Street.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Betty Wimer & Rebecca Sellers, 3 brothers: Harry E., Wiley & Robert J. & 3 grandsons: Tony Lutz, Tyler Myers & Brandon Tillman.
