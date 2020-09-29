Allen M. Weaver, of Quarryville, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 6 mos., and 13 days. He was the son of the late Bishop Joseph O. and Fannie W. (Martin) Weaver. He was the husband of Arlene (Martin) Weaver and had been the minister at Bethel Mennonite Church since 1972.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six sons: David (Sharon Hoover) Weaver of Coatesville; Kenneth (Norma Burkholder) Weaver of Milton; John Edward (Joyce Martin) Weaver of Thamesville, Ontario, Canada; Allen Jr. (Corinne Weaver) Weaver of Millington, MD; Joseph (Janet Burkholder) Weaver of Rozet, WY; James (Rachel Bair) Weaver of Peach Bottom; 5 daughters: Rose Ann Mack of Catawissa; Mary Louise (Leon) Rohrer of Quarryville; Beulah May (Melvin) Rohrer of Millville, PA; Grace (Dale) Kauffman of Myerstown; Dorothy (Lamar) Witmer of Auburn, NY; one brother, Landis M. Weaver; 90 grandchildren, and 202 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Weaver; an infant brother and sister, a son-in-law, Arlen Mack, 3 great-grandsons, Jeffrey Lehman, Braydon Witmer and Lindrick Weaver.
Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Mennonite Church, 1774 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. There will be viewings at the church on Thursday, October 1st from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
