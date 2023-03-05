Allen L. Morehead, 86, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Born March 12, 1936 in St. Paul, MN, he was the son of the late Laurel Allen and Mabel (Stordahl) Morehead. Allen was the loving husband of Barbara Ruth (Beisswenger) Morehead, celebrating 62 years of marriage last August.
Allen received a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and began working for RCA in Lancaster in 1961. A devout follower of Christ, he was a longstanding member of Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, serving as Youth Leader, Church Council, Congregation President and Elder for most of his life. Active in the community, Allen was a proud supporter of the Fulton Theater and served as President of the Optimist Club in Lancaster, where he and Ruth provided service and scholarship opportunities for many in the community. He led his life by example as a mentor to all.
In 1972, Allen went into business with longtime friend Charles (Charlie) McCourt at Ace Rents in Lancaster, which he helped to expand into several stores in the region. A member of the American Rental Association, Allen served as the Regional Director, two terms as the National President, Chairman of the Board, and the Council of Presidents. He was inducted into the National Rental Hall of Fame in 2015.
Along with his wife, Ruth, Allen is survived by three sons: David L. Morehead and his wife Marcy of Lancaster, Christopher F. Morehead and his wife Jerusha of Enterprise, AL, and Michael A. Morehead and his wife Deborah of Pleasant Hill, CA. Also surviving are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Our family is grateful for all who have touched and enriched the lives of Allen and Ruth. We would like especially to thank our extended families, Charlie and Julia McCourt, and Ron and Nancy Marshall, fellow church members and business partners, for their lifelong support, love and friendship to Allen, Ruth and their family.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz, PA 17543, officiated by Reverend Christopher Seifferlein. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow in the Church's Memorial Garden. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Allen's obituary page on the funeral home website as shown below. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Allen's memory be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at the above address. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com