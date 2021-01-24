Allen J. Gehr

In Loving memory of Allen "AJ" John Gehr, 53, who ended his cancer journey on Jan. 22, 2021. He was born in Waynesboro, PA and graduated from Waynesboro High in 1985. He attended Lock Haven University where he obtained a degree in Health and Physical Education. He was a teacher, coach, and athletic director at Locust Grove Mennonite School for twelve years. Afterwards, he became self-employed and started his career in medical sales. In his lifetime, he coached gymnastics, volleyball, soccer, wrestling and was a PIAA volleyball official. He was active at Grace Church in Ephrata where he was youth director and taught Sunday School. The best description of his life is that he was kind, devoted, considerate, loving, compassionate, fun-loving, and a hard worker who loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Kay of 30 years, five children, Danielle, Tiffany, Josiah, Rachel and Deanna, parents, John & Cinda Gehr, and brother, Andrew Gehr.
He was preceded in death by son, Chad Allen in 1995.
Memorial Services will take place at Grace Church, 62 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church at the address above, or Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Rd., Denver, PA 17517. To leave the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com