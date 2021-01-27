Allen Harold McNeill, 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Deols, France to the late Charles Winston and Jacqueline Francoise (Laurain) McNeill and was the loving husband of Pauli A. (Brunner) McNeill.
Allen was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1977, and later attended the University of Maryland 1997-1998. Upon High School graduation, Allen enlisted into the Army and served two tours overseas in the Desert Storm. Allen worked with U.S. troops in Bosnia as a MWR Specialist. Later in life, he was a truck driver for Schneider Trucking and shortly after was ready to enjoy retirement. He loved riding his Harley, hanging with friends and was an avid Steelers fan. In high school he played football and wrestled. Allen was undefeated in wrestling his senior year, which he dedicated to his late brother, Patrick.
In addition to his wife, Allen is survived by a sister, Kelly Jo Lied of Lititz; two daughters, Bobbi Jo, wife of Alvin Nolt of Narvon, Daniella McNeill of Hungary; a son, William Patrick McNeill of Hungary; two step-sons, Austin Busser, companion of Tonya Konachik, Chase Busser, companion of Crystal Smith, both of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Randi, wife of Bryan Kelley, Torri Nolt, Carson Nolt; two step-grandsons, Ethan and Maxwell Busser; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke; a niece, Tabitha Ream, companion of Kyle Shenigo and two great-nieces, Mariah and Lilli.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Patrick James McNeill.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Allen's memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.