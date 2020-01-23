Allen H. Morgan, Jr., 76, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in East Earl Township to the late Allen R. and Marian B. (Horning) Morgan, and was the husband of the late Alice M. (Weller) Morgan, who passed away in 2016.
Allen enjoyed yard work, gardening, coon hunting, puzzles, fishing, Motocross, and watching Jeopardy.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a plasterer for Martin Plastering.
Allen is survived by 4 children, Shelia M. Fritz of Adamstown, Stacey Morgan Shimp of Smokestown, Tina L. Fritz of Denver, and Tracy Morgan of Denver; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 15 siblings, Ivan Morgan, Marian Boyer, Glenn Morgan, Ronald Morgan, Joann Shirk, Maxine Harting, Erma Morgan, Dorothy Fryberger, Judy Morgan, Karen Eager, Cindy Waltz, Thelma Keller, Russell Morgan, Steve Morgan, and Tammy Snyder.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Allen's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »