Allen Eugene Zimmerman

Allen Eugene "Gene" Zimmerman, 69, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home.
He was born in East Earl to the late Harvey and Alice H. (Good) Zimmerman and was the husband of Faye M. (Musser) ZImmerman with whom he shared 42 wonderful years of marriage.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pitching quoits and spending time with his family.
Gene worked as a concrete finisher for E & G Concrete for 39 years until retirement.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by twelve siblings, Mary Jane (Allen) Kurtz of East Earl, LeRoy (Lillian) Zimmerman of Leola, Joyce (Sam) Kulp of East Earl, Harvey (Mary Jane) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Mahlon (Carol) Zimmerman of Leola, Curvin (Lois) Zimmerman of East Earl, Richard (Betty) Zimmerman of Bart, PA, Leonard (Miriam) Zimmerman of Narvon, Henry (Sharon) Zimmerman of Narvon, Margaret (Earl) Martin of Goodville, Sandra Nolt of New Holland, and Linford (Kim) Zimmerman of Denver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline wife of Larry Martin, and Janet, wife of Tom Frame.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Red Run Mennonite Church (Martin's), 987 Martin Church Road, Denver. A graveside service will follow at the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
