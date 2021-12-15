Allen B. Mellinger, 89, of Ronks, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Landis Homes in Lititz. Born on the family farm in Strasburg Township, he was the son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Buckwalter) Mellinger. Allen was the loving husband of the late Joanne D. (Peffley), and they celebrated 64 years of marriage just prior to her passing in October, 2020. Allen was a kind and gentle soul, who offered quiet inspiration to whomever was around him.
Allen graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1951. He was the 5th generation to operate the family dairy farm, Linden Dale Farm. He was a dedicated member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren where he served in many roles including usher, deacon, and sound technician. He also served as Pack 19 Cub Scout Leader for many years. He was very mechanically inclined, repairing farm equipment, lawn mowers, and was always available to help neighbors. He was very resourceful in solving mechanical problems in creative ways. He also built his home and a tractor with an antique engine. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaska, the mid-west, and New England.
Sixteen years ago, Allen suffered a tractor accident, which left him a quadriplegic. He continued to inspire others in spite of his injuries through his resilience. Landis Homes provided a home away from home for his final 6 months. Many staff were so kind and made it a point to get to know him on a more personal level, finding ways to connect with him. We are so grateful for the consistent, professional, and loving care that Landis Homes provided our father. We also wish to thank Allen’s many family, friends, in home Caregivers, Occupational Therapists, and Physical Therapists who were always an encouragement to him along the way. Finally, a special acknowledgement to his wife, neighboring son and family who so lovingly cared for him allowing him to remain at home on the farm.
Allen is survived by 4 children: Allen B. Mellinger, Jr., husband of Susan (Russell) of Lancaster; Abigail E. Frank, wife of Edward of Lancaster; Andrew M. Mellinger, husband of Mary (Williard) of Ronks; and Alisa D. Sholly, wife of Jeffrey of Lititz. Also surviving is a sister, Betty Jane, wife of the late Richard Neal of California; and a brother, John R. Mellinger, husband of Mary of Missouri; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and siblings Richard Mellinger, Dorothy Mellinger, Nancy Zendt, and Anna Mary Mellinger.
A private family graveside service was held at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, Village Road, Strasburg, on Tuesday, December 14 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Allen’s memory be made to Heifer International at heifer.org/give. For online condolences visit: