Allen “Andy” A. Perez, 47, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Julio Alberto Perez, Sr. and Lorraine (Drake) Florian.
Andy enjoyed spending time at Ocean City, MD. He enjoyed riding his jeep on the beach at Assateague Island. He was a member of Outlaw Jeepers and Plum Loco. When at home he enjoyed taking care of his pond. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Andy is survived by his companion, Karen Manno; his daughters, Haley Embly (Joshua) of Wichita Falls, TX an Emily Perez of Lancaster; his 3 grandchildren: ChevyLynn, Kinslee and Michael; his siblings, Julio Perez, Jr. (April) of Millersville and Augustina “Tina” Sorensen of Holtwood as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Perez, Sr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th Street, Columbia, PA 17512. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 5PM until the time of service. Casual attire requested. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com