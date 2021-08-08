Allan W. Shirk of Lititz, PA, was born March 12, 1942, to Clarence P. and AnnaMary Weaver Shirk of East Earl, PA. He is survived by his wife and life-long travel partner, Ruth Ann (Wert) Shirk. They marked 56 years of marriage on June 18, before pancreatic cancer took him on July 31, 2021.
Allan graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School (LMS) in 1960. In 1965 he earned his B.A. in History from Eastern Mennonite College. After obtaining his Master of Ed. at Penn State, Allan taught U.S. History and Conflict Resolution at LMS, until taking a position in 1969 with Western Mennonite School in Salem, Oregon.
After 15 wonderful years they returned to Lancaster and Allan taught at LMS until his retirement. In 44 years of teaching between two coasts, Allan also led mock U.N. groups, mini-term camping trips and golf tournaments. He spent summers painting houses and was the "fix-it guy." The past few years, Allan enjoyed working at Longenecker's paint counter in Manheim.
Allan cared deeply about family, faith, and community. He wrote poetry, took amazing photographs, built birdhouses, savored family beach vacations; enjoyed biking, golfing, gardening, music and his morning rituals of coffee, contemplation, and journaling. As a member at E. Chestnut St. Mennonite, Allan taught Sunday school, participated in other leadership roles and small group fellowship.
He volunteered as a mediator with the former Lancaster Area Victim Offender Reconciliation Program. He was a member of New Holland Area Historical Society and Museum, and wrote two books: Ed Nolt's New Holland Baler: ‘Everything Just Went Right,' and The Story of Victor F. Weaver, ‘Nobody Knows Chicken Like the Folks at Weaver!'
In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann, he is survived by two daughters, Melissa Shirk Jantz (Tim), and Beverly Jo Wilson (Keith), grandchildren, Ethan Timothy Jantz, Owen Keith and Wynona Ruth Wilson, and his two sisters, Annabelle Roth (Glen A.), and Susan Darlene Shirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, John, and six-week-old daughter, Jennifer Sue, who died in a car accident in 1969.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 15th at East Chestnut St. Mennonite Church, 432 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA at 3:00 PM and will be livestreamed on Allan's obituary page at www.snyderfuneralhome.com. Video will appear under the obituary 10-15 minutes before the start of the service at 3:00 PM. Family visitation 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Due to COVID precautions face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to New Holland Area Historical Society.
