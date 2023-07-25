Allan Sabol, 71, of Lancaster, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ann (Romanchick) Sabol. Allan was the loving husband of Sheila B. (Hogan) Sabol, with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Allan earned his bachelor's degree from Millersville University in 1974. He worked as the Vice President of Purchasing for Colonial Metals, Columbia, until his retirement.
Of the Christian Faith, Allan was a member of Son Light Bible Church, Lancaster. Following his retirement, he volunteered at the Manheim Township Library. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Vikings, Dodgers, and Stars. He also enjoyed weekly golf outings with his loyal crew. Allan spent his free time working jigsaw puzzles, solving crossword puzzles with his family, and watching Jeopardy. A voracious reader, he read one to two books a week. And as all his neighbors know, Allan enjoyed daily, one-hour walks.
In addition to his wife, Sheila, Allan is survived by his children: Ben and Jenny Sabol, and Emily and Adam MacFeat; grandchildren: Jack and Hank MacFeat; and sister: Doris Sabol Marshall and her husband Bob. He is also survived by his faithful Bichon Poo companion, Dodger.
Family and friends will be received from 9 AM to 11 AM, Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Long Memorial United Methodist Cemetery, Neffsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allan's memory may be made to the Manheim Township Library by visiting www.mtpl.info. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com