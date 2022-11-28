Allan Ray Frey, Sr., 88 of Manor Township passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022 at Emerald Rehab and Nursing Center, Elizabethtown. Born on May 1, 1934 in Creswell, Manor Township, he was the son of the late Lester C. Frey and Irene Herr Wissler. He was the husband of Ruth M. Shuey Frey who preceded him in death on March 23, 2010.
Known as "Ray" to many, he graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1952. He retired from Turkey Hill Dairy in 2000 with 29 years of service as a truck driver. Earlier in life he worked for Manor View Dairy in Millersville, Holsum Bakery, Sauders Eggs in Lititz and as a barge worker at Safe Harbor.
A very personable man, Ray was always full of stories and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He collected milk bottles and enjoyed going to auctions. He liked to hunt and to fish. Ray was a Philadelphia Phillies fan. He attended Pequea Church.
Ray is survived by his sons, Allan R. Jr., (Diane) Frey of Valparaiso, IN, Timothy D. (Jane) Frey and Mark E. (Heidi) Frey, both of Washington Boro and Paul L. Frey of Millersville; his daughters, Nancy A. Shaiebly of Washington Boro, Audrey R. (Charles) Bard of Pequea, Brenda K. (Kenneth) Miller of Washington Boro, Carol L. Trainor of New Holland, Rachel L. (Daryl) Bender of Mount Joy, Patti S. (Steve) Beachy of Lititz, Mary Ellen Frey of Lancaster, Rebecca J. (Eddie) Melanson of Millersville, Judy M. (Alex) Moser of Prosperity, SC; 22 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his step brothers, James (Priscella) Wissler of Pequea, Dennis Wissler of Washington Boro and Dennie (Dolores) Myers of Millersville and step sisters, Jane (Barry) Geyer of Conestoga and Kay Ort of Delaware. Ray was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stephanie Herr, grandsons, Andrew, Gregory and Charles Frey, step brother, Keith Myers and step sister, Sharon Myers.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ray's funeral service on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10AM from the Pequea Church, 40 Church Road, Lancaster. Friends will be received at church on Saturday from 9 to 10AM. Friends will also be received on Friday evening, December 2, 2022 from 6 to 8PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Interment will be held in the Creswell Cemetery, Conestoga. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Ray's memory to Millersville Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »