Allan Martin Huber, of New Holland, PA, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on September 4, 2021, surrounded by family.
Born to John and Mable Huber on January 23, 1954, Al was a Volkswagen enthusiast and owner of Huber Auto Sales and Service, followed by twenty years of service as a beloved chaplain at Lancaster County Prison.
Al is survived by Anna (Reiff) his wife of 48 years; four daughters, Christa Reuel (Jonathan), Jewel Ruhland (Greg), Mindi Hoover (Sheldon), Leann Pavelik (Brian) and a son, Jose Pagan (Tina); 15 grandchildren, Chiara, Adelei, Bennett, Zeke, Eden, Hadassah, Hosanna, Saraiah, Gabriel, Sonya, Micah, Mason, Aaron, Josh and Andrew.
Also surviving his mother, siblings, Earl Huber (Mary Ann), Mary Ann Huber, Esther Hoover (Edwin), John Huber (Mary Ellen), Nelson Huber (Kara). Preceded in death by his father and sister Miriam Nolt (Nelson).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a visitation held from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM on Thursday, and Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Petra Church. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at Petra.church/live.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Support for Prison Ministries, P.O. Box 727, Brownstown, PA 17508 www.supportforprisonministries.com.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.