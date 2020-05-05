Allan K. Holm, 78, of Landis Homes, passed away May 3rd, 2020. Born in Elmira, NY he was the son of the late Melvin and Kathleen (Fosse) Holm. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Firestine) Holm, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage.
He was a 1959 graduate of Ottawa Township High school and later went on to receive a degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. Allan retired from Armstrong World Industries and went on to establish Allan Holm Photography, a well-known Lancaster firm. Over his career, Allan's work has been featured on American Greeting cards and in national magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Good Housekeeping, and Brides Magazine among others.
Allan proudly served in the U.S. Army as a U.S. Army combat photographer serving in Vietnam. His military photography has been prominently featured on the cover of National Geographic Magazine and Life Magazine. He was one of only two active duty Army combat photographers to receive the Life cover distinction. In addition, Allan taught photography for a number of years at the U.S. Army Signal School and the Winona School of Professional Photography.
Allan was as passionate about photography in his personal life as his professional life, enjoying it recreationally as well. A prolific photographer from even his earliest years, he has captured generations of special moments for his family and others, and painstakingly worked to archive these memories to pass along for future generations. A camera was never far from Allan's reach.
In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by his two children: Anita Holm, wife of Eric Hagelin of Ambler, PA, and Nathan Holm, husband of Kelly Crenshaw of Austin, TX. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Sean Hagelin and Halle Holm, his brother Peter Holm, sister Martha Holm Black, and sister Susan Holm. Allan's third grandchild will be welcomed into the world in early May. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Kennedy, and parents Kathleen and Melvin Holm.
There will be a family viewing and funeral service on Thursday, May 7, 2020 that will be Live Streamed for extended family and friends beginning at 1PM from the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines we are limited to 10 family members in attendance who will be contacted directly by the family. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Allan's memory to the Greater Pennsylvania Alzheimer's Association. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »