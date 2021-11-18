Allan David "Webby" "Ameck" Meckley, 73, of Denver, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus after a very courageous 2 year battle against myeloma leukemia, while a patient at Hershey Medical Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was the son of the late Clarence S. and Myrtle C. (Becker) Meckley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda, as well as his sisters, Linda, and Joyce, wife of G. David Wade, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Allan was a Cocalico High School graduate, as well as the Berks Center Penn State and later Penn State University. He was an Army veteran serving as an ambulance driver in Stuttgart, Germany. His education as an electrical engineer landed him employment for Gilbert Associates, Dana Corporation, and Hershey Foods for 22 years. Upon retirement, he worked for Class 8 Auto Parts, a courier service, and as a custodian at St. John's U.C.C., Denver.
A lifetime member of St. John's, he served on the Consistory, Mens Brotherhood, an elder, deacon, electrical worker, and enjoyed cooking for the steak sales. His faith was very important as he read his daily devotions and Bible.
Allan volunteered for various organizations over the years which included over 50 years for the Denver Fire Company; on the Denver Zoning Board, Denver Watershed, Homes of Hope, Denver Park Board, and fire police. He was a Mason and Shreiner of which he served as the golf league secretary.
Allan's great love for Penn State Football was known by many. He was a member of the prestigious Nittany Lion Club holding season tickets. He only missed 3 home or away games in 40 years. He loved his blue and white team.
Also, he was an avid golfer in area leagues. He enjoyed playing pinochle, especially with his late father. Allan hunted upstate at a hunting camp. Allan always loved music, and years ago he played drums for a local rock group, "The Cougars", with his friends. He and Brenda enjoyed camping at Chincoteague, Virginia. Allan will be missed by many, as he was always available with a helping hand.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend Allan's funeral service at St. John's U.C.C. 659 S. Fourth St., Denver, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM, with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. A Masonic ceremony will be held prior to the service. Mask wearing is required. Interment will be held at Fairview Annex Cemetery, Denver.
