Allan C. Saylor, 84, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at Moravian Manor on July 2, 2022. He was born in York County, a son of the late Preston and Ethel Saylor.
Allan was a long-time member of New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. He had served as a greeter.
Following his graduation from Red Lion High School, Allan attended DeVry Institute in Chicago, earning a degree in applied science and electronic technology. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where he set up radar sites. He was employed by Unysis as an electronics engineer for 38 years.
On July 15, 1977, he married the love of his life, Janet Ditzler. They were married for 45 years.
Allan is also survived by a son, Brian E. Rasmus, husband of Gemma, of Ephrata. In addition, he is survived by two grandchildren: Janessa Shainline, wife of Kevin Shainline, of Lafayette Hill, and Christian Rasmus of Ephrata.
He is also survived by three brothers: Preston, Jr., of Red Lion; Ted Saylor and wife Brenda of Red Lion; Daryl Saylor and wife Jane of Windsor. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lois.
Allan was a life-long member of the NRA along with the Craley Fish and Game Commission. He was also an avid bowler and car enthusiast and was particularly proud of his 1962 Corvette.
Allan enjoyed traveling and spending time with his devoted wife and family. He was particularly proud of his family and their accomplishments.
Friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Friday, July 8, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with Pastor Moses Baker officiating. Services will begin at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Allan's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com