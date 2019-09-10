Alistair Mackenzie Grant, beloved husband of Hilary and dearly loved father of Angus, Robert, Claire and Fiona, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Alistair was born in Prestwick, Scotland on March 31, 1933. He graduated from Bishop's Stortford College in 1947 and The London Hospital Medical College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery. He was a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons and a Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Upon moving to the United States, Alistair became a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Alistair served as a Commissioned Officer in the Royal Air Force, stationed in Singapore from 1960-1963. An avid rugby player from the age of 10, while in the RAF he captained the Far East Air Force team and played for Singapore and Malaya, during which time was ranked the best hooker in Malaya.
In 1969, Alistair and his family moved to Lancaster, PA. Alistair joined Dr. John C. May to form Drs. May-Grant Associates. Alistair and John's remarkable partnership was based on trust and friendship. Alistair loved his work and cherished their relationship.
An advocate for women's rights, Alistair served as Medical Director and Board Member of Planned Parenthood of the Susquehanna Valley. Upon retirement from private practice, he established and ran a colposcopy cancer screening clinic at Planned Parenthood, for which he was named the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America in 2003.
In addition to his volunteer work for Planned Parenthood, Alistair volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years and served as a Trustee for the Lancaster YWCA. Having been both a recipient of and medical provider for the National Health Service in England, Alistair was a strong proponent of the Affordable Care Act.
Alistair is survived by Hilary, his wife of 60 years; his son Angus, his wife Kimberly and their daughters Caroline and Gillian; his son Robert, his wife Kate Bowditch, their children Po and his wife Kylie, and Zee; his daughter Claire, her husband Christopher Pollock and their children Grant and Allison; and his daughter Fiona, her husband Karl Boltz, and their children Colin and Lucy. He is also survived by his brother Duncan.
Alistair's family is forever thankful for the skilled and compassionate care of Dr. Thomas Braide and the staff at Cedar Brook at Willow Valley, as well as Alistair's companions from Connections at Home.
A Celebration of Alistair's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA with The Rev. Dr. Loyde Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
If desired, donations in Alistair's memory may be made to the John C. May Memorial Foundation at Lancaster General Health, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, or Planned Parenthood.
Please visit Alistair's Memorial Page at