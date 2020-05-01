Alina B. Haus, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Wolkowysk, Poland to the late Antoni Baczyk and Albertyna Baczyk and was the wife of the late Frank R. Haus, Jr. who passed away in 2019.
She was a member of Bethany UCC.
Alina was a graduate of the Reading Business Institute in 1952, she was a homemaker and a private music teacher. She loved to watch family feud, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved music.
Alina is survived by three children, Jere, husband of Teri Haus of Moorsville, NC, Mark Haus of Lawrenceburg, TN, Christopher, husband of Dana Haus of Ephrata and two grandchildren, Spencer and Danielle.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Henryk.
Services and interment will be private at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Alina's memory may be made to American Heart Association-Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17112.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
