Alida J. (Rank) Yocum, also lovingly known as Pudgy, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in West Donegal Township. Born Friday, February 27, 1942, in Conoy Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Hipple) Rank. She was married to Warren D. Yocum for over 34 years.
She enjoyed hunting, fishing, quilting, hunting for wild mushrooms, crossword puzzles, watching grandchildren's sporting events, and trips to the casino.
In addition to her husband, Warren, of Elizabethtown, she is survived by three children: Bruce A. Sine, married to Cheri, of Bainbridge; Rick T. Sine, married to Renee, of Elizabethtown and Andrea H. Sine-Horne, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 3 siblings, Michael, Patrick, and Jonny Rank, as well as Alida's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gretchen Rank and Susan Rank Dreher.
A Funeral Service will be held (in compliance with Covid-19 regulations) at 11 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Thursday. Interment will follow in Falmouth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alida's memory to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, www.FourDiamonds.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com