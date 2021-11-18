Alice W. Brubacher, 81, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at The Gardens at Stevens. She was born in Farmersville to the late Noah and Leah (Wenger) Auker and was the wife of Harvey Brubacher with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Alice was a member of Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church. In her younger years, she was a school teacher and factory worker. She enjoyed sewing quilt tops, sending cards to friends, family and her church family. She loved spending time with her family and cherished memories created with them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Vera Brubacher, Mary, wife of Dale Weaver, Gary Brubacher, John, husband of Rose Ann Brubacher; ten grandchildren, Megan, Melanie, Dervin, Denver, Dwight Weaver, Isaiah, Maleah, Kiara, Davian and Avalyn Brubacher; two sisters, Elsie Martin and Edna, wife of Ernest Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Lydia, Fannie and Ruth; four brothers, Willis, Norman, Benjamin and Paul.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM, at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, at the church, from 12 to 1:45 PM, followed by her funeral service at 2 PM, with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
