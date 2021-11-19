Alice Theresa Mihan, age 75, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Born in Wentorf, Germany, in a slave labor camp which was converted into a camp for Displaced Persons by the U.S. Army following WWII, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Bowjanowski and Tessie Stepnowski. She was the wife of the late Howard R. Mihan who died in 2008.
Alice graduated from St. John’s University, NY where she received her Master Degree in Education.
She had been employed as the Director of Head Start in Coatesville, PA and assisted her husband in his restaurant businesses.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where she served as a Deacon and was a member of Ruth Circle.
Surviving her are 3 children, A. Karen (Harold) Ford III, Adam S. (Karie) Mihan, David H. Mihan; and 6 grandchildren, Maeve & Moira Mihan, Ethan & Julian Ford, Parker & Gavyn Mihan.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Tuesday at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. The service will be live streamed on http://www.straspres.org/home-2 and the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg facebook page. Interment will follow in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com