Alice "Sally" Rohrer Liller, 91, of Lancaster went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Paul J. Liller who passed away May 25, 2010. Born in Paradise Twp., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Naomi (Bechtel) Rohrer. She graduated from Paradise High School and later Millersville Univeristy where she obtained an Assosciate's Degree.
Sally worked with special needs children in the Lancaster City School District and later became the first director of LARC. During her last 15 years of employment, she was a case worker for the Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Lancaster County. Sally enjoyed her family, friends and home. She and her husband were closely involved with the actvities of their grandchildren, whom they adored. She was a lifetime member of the Calvary Church and enjoyed going to church with her family.
Sally is survived by her three children, Debra Murphy (James), Candace Trimble, and Steven Liller (Janet); her grandchildren Billy Trimble, Alice Trimble and Courtney Liller; her siblings Norman Rohrer and Florence Lee; and her beloved cat Prescott.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church Global Ministries at calvarychurch.org/giving. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit SnyderFuneralHome.com