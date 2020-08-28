Alice S. Snyder, 97, of Lititz, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Landis Homes, Lititz. Born on February 17, 1923, in Warwick Township, she was the daughter of the late Jacob B. and Fannie N. Stauffer Snyder.
Graduating in 1940 from Lititz High School, she was a member of Lititz Mennonite Church. Alice served with Eastern Mennonite Missions and the Mennonite Mission in Ethiopia. Afterwards, she worked with the Tabor Community Services and Menno Housing in Lancaster until retirement.
Preceding her in death are her siblings, Alma S., Martha E., and Guy S. Snyder as well as two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wilson Snyder and Myrtle Bushong Snyder.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alice's graveside service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Hess Mennonite Church Cemetery, Clay Road, Lititz at 10:00 AM.
A memorial service will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM. To participate in the memorial service on Zoom, please send your request to LMC165@yahoo.com. To send an on-line condolence, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
