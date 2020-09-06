Formerly of Palmyra, PA – Alice Ruth Gingrich, aged 91, died on August 26, 2020 in Wilmington, DE. She was born on October 6, 1928 in Lebanon County, PA, daughter of the late Ammon and Leah (Heisey) Gettel. Alice Ruth was a graduate of Sebring High School (Sebring, FL). She attended Elizabethtown College, where she met the love of her life, Walt. She focused most of her time as a homemaker. She also was a den mother in Cub Scouts, when her sons were growing up. She worked at Continental Press in Elizabethtown, PA.
Walt and Alice Ruth lived in Elizabethtown, PA, Sebring, FL and Palmyra, PA. She and Walt were members at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren for many years, active in the choir and life time deacons. She was involved in a number of activities during their 18 years at Londonderry Village in Palmyra. She lived at Foulk Manor North in Wilmington, DE since November 2018.
Alice Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Walter, and her sister, Barbara Grubb. Alice Ruth is survived by two sisters, Cora Mae Geib (Harold), and Mary Ann Killian (Roger); three sons, Dean (Alison) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Dave (Barbara) of Wilmington, DE, and Bob (Pat) of Carrboro, NC; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her interment will be at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.