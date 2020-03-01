Alice R. Mayer, 90, of Millersville, passed away on her 71st wedding anniversary, Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia.
Born in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Kristofco) Hockey. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. Mayer, and they shared 70 years of marriage at the time of his passing in May, 2019.
Alice graduated from Johnstown High School in 1947 with High Honors. Throughout her school years, she was active in many sports. In Jr. High she played Table Tennis and won the championship; in High School she played on the Volleyball Team and the Trojanette's Basketball Team. She also enjoyed performing at class assemblies and grade school functions as the back end of a dancing horse.
Alice and Donald met in the 7th Grade and were married at St. Francis Church, Johnstown, on February 28, 1949. They moved to Millersville in late 1963. She was employed as an Aide at the Eshleman Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District, from where she retired in 1988 after 23 years of service. She was a charter member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the women's auxiliary, serving as Vice President and holding many other positions throughout the years. She also served as a Girl Scout and Brownie leader for 2 years.
Alice enjoyed her family and many friends, sports and life in general– she always had a laugh that everyone said was contagious. She and her husband loved to travel and go on cruises, visiting all 50 states, many countries and islands.
Alice is survived by four daughters: Patricia Gerlitzki and her husband Jerry of Mardela Springs, MD; Donna Millhouse and her husband Louis of Richmond, VA; Sandy Lerch of Quakertown, PA; and Pamela Schwebel and her husband David of Lancaster. Also surviving is her sister, Betty Polito of Bluffton, SC; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will take place from 10am to 11am at the church. Interment will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 pm at Grandview Cemetery, 801 Millcreek Road, Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604-4125. For onlne condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
