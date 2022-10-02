Alice Marie Smith Copeland, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 from natural causes in Hendersonville, NC where she lived the final 29 years of her life.
Alice was born and lived her early life in Columbia, during the height of The Depression. She attended Columbia High School and was later named the town's May Queen in 1947. She met the love of her life, Joe, at the age of 15 while in high school, married him in 1951 and they spent 68 wonderful years together.
Alice was a loving mother of three children, a homemaker, a gardener, a cookie baker and avid doll maker and collector. She was a long-standing member and former Treasurer of the Land of Sky Doll Club in Hendersonville.
Alice is survived by her children: Bradford Copeland, Lynne Copeland Allen and Ward Copeland. Nine grandchildren: Erin Copeland Hyatt, Cooper Copeland, Stuart Allen, Jordan Allen, Martin Allen, Julia Allen D'Aurelio, Reagan Copeland, Avery Copeland and Joseph Copeland. Four great-grandchildren: Rowan Hyatt, Carys Hyatt, Asher Allen and Archer Allen.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be held in Mountville Cemetery on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
