Alice M. Shutt, 88, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Lancaster, PA. Born February 26, 1931 in Liverpool, England, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence (Harper) Battle. Alice's childhood was spent during a time of War in England and with the strength and love of family she grew to graduate high school and earn an associate degree. Shortly thereafter she met an Air Force MP repositioned from active duty in Korea while stationed at RAF Burtonwood, and they fell in love. Alice married Jay Shutt in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania February 16, 1957 most recently celebrating 62 years of marriage. Alice received her Citizenship to the United States on July 19, 1978.
Alice worked as a Teacher's Aide and for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. She enjoyed sewing, music, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and visiting her brothers, sisters and friends in the US and the UK.
In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by 3 children: Tom Shutt husband of Jennifer, Karen Baltaoglu wife of Levent, and Jackie Stinson wife of Dennis; 5 grandchildren: Andrea, Jeremy, Alexis, Julie and Terry; and siblings: Lola Webb, Sammy Battle, Philip Battle, Frank Battle and Jimmy Battle.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's name can be made to RAF Burtonwood Heritage Centre fund to be established.
