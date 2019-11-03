Alice M. O'Donnell

Alice Mae O'Donnell, 91, of Lancaster and formerly of Hanover, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Union Mills, MD to the late Edgar C. and Myrtle R. (Staley) Orendorff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. O'Donnell in 1991.
Alice is survived by her three children, Michael O'Donnell (Aira) of Hanover, Sharon Kress (Bob) of Lancaster, and Scott O'Donnell (Diane) of Lancaster; her ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her devoted dog, Andy.
She was a graduate of Eichelberger High School in Hanover, married to husband Tom in 1948 and was a lifelong resident of the Hanover/McSherrystown area until her permanent move to live with her daughter in Lancaster in 2017. She and her husband operated "Alice's Pub" in Littlestown for several years and she worked in the Weis Market deli department for several years prior to retiring at 70.
She loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed joining them wherever they took her; travelling to the beach in the summers, on an Alaskan cruise at age 82, to Ireland at age 85 and a variety of smaller trips in between.
A small graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
