Alice M. Achenbach, 89, of New Holland, passed away on June 27, 2023 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Mountain City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Havard R. Faddis and Edna (Owens) Barrage. She was previously married to Fredrick William Achenbach.
She retired from Weavers Poultry, where she worked on the production line. In her earlier years, she was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roanoke, VA and had attended Petra Church in her more recent years. She enjoyed watching movies, gardening flowers at her home, crocheting, cooking for her family and spending time with all of her family members. She was a very faithful prayer warrior.
Alice is survived by her children; Rick Achenbach, Sr. (MaryAnn), Kathy Pulcini (Chuck), Cindy Forbes and Alison Beiler, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and her sisters; Hollie Myers, Mary Ann Dixon and Janet McClain.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Suzette "Suzy" McClearn and her sister, Jenny Canale.
A visitation and a time of sharing will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. A private burial will be held in Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.