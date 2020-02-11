Alice L. White, 91, of Manheim, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Maple Farm, Akron. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Dawson and Annie Gantz Sherer. Alice was the loving wife of Robert Eugene "Gene" White who died in 1993. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Church, Penryn. A Homemaker, one of Alice's greatest joys was spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Dale E. husband of Linda White, of Manheim, eight grandchildren and four grea- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Stout, two sisters: Florence Gainer and Mary Groff and a brother, James Elwood Sherer.
The family would like to express their thanks to Maple Farm for their extraordinary care and kindness, as well as Hospice Community Care for their comfort care of Alice.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alice's memorial service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 4:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. Those desiring may send contributions in Alice's memory to Jerusalem Memorial Fund, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »