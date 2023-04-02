Alice June Pfeiffer, 96, passed away at Susquehanna Health & Wellness on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Myers and Helen Campbell Meyers.
She was married to Frank Pfeiffer, Jr. who passed away on January 5th, 1978, after 35 years of marriage. Alice was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster. She loved her Lord and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved going boating and skiing; taking rides in the country; and gardening and cooking.
She is survived by her son, Frank Pfeiffer III. (Suzanne) of Wrightsville, PA, Sandra Jung Korper (George) of Mexico; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren which she loved dearly.
Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Nickles.
Services will be private.
