Alice Jean (Hodgen) Young

Alice J. Young, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Oak Leaf Manor North. She was born in Lancaster, on May 6, 1937, to the late Robert and Catherine (Kemmler) Hodgen. She was the loving wife of the late Gayle H. Young who passed away on April 19, 2006.
Alice graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1955 and worked for the former RCA and James A. Weaver Food Broker for 29 years as a secretary. She was a long-time volunteer at Lancaster Regional Hospital, St. Anne's Retirement Community, Hempfield Meals on Wheels and St. Leo Catholic Church.
She was a charter member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
She loved spending time with her family and was an avid reader.
Alice is survived by two children: Steven Young of North East, MD, and Sharon "Shari" wife of Steven Lauver of New Holland, PA; six grandchildren, Josh Young husband of Ashley, Keri Truxillo wife of Jonathan, Jordan Young, Lauren Young, Doug Lauver husband of Katie, Greg Lauver; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Kenneth and Donald Hodgen, and two sisters, Ann Morrison and Catherine Fuhrman.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 10-11AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com