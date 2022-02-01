Alice “Jane” Trout, 96, of Quarryville, went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 30, 2022 at home. She was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Grace E. (Moore) Herr. Jane was the wife of the late Robert L. Trout.
Jane was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. She worked at RCA, the Strasburg Sewing Factory, and the Georgetown Sewing Factory until she retired in 1991. She was an avid gardener and an extraordinary seamstress, making and altering clothing for family and friends. Jane always had fresh baked goods in her kitchen to share with visitors. She loved spending time with her family, especially her three great-grandchildren.
Jane is survived by a daughter, Brenda, wife of Virgil Roark of Quarryville, along with her grandchildren Caley Roark, husband of Melissa, and Cori, wife of Jason Hess, and her 3 great-grandchildren, Addie, Noah, and Kira. Also surviving is a brother, Willis Herr of Florida, and a sister, Mary Eshleman of Willow Street. Jane was preceded in death by brothers: John, Harry, Paul, Robert, Enos, and Caley; and sisters: Kate Hambleton, Elizabeth Rineer, Grace Anna Eshleman and Florence Roland.
Her family would like to thank the Hospice nurses, Nancy and Peggy, for their compassionate care, as well as their aide, Lisa. Also, thanks to Gina, Nadine, Meghan, Lori, and Kim for being such amazing caregivers and a great blessing to her family.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA beginning at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. It is recommended that those planning to attend the service wear a mask. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, at the above address, or Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
