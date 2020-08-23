Alice Jane "AJ" Young, 85, of New Holland, died peacefully August 20, 2020, at Garden Spot Village.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late James G. and Helen S. (Smith) Smith. Her husband, Roy A. Young, died previously.
She was a 1953 graduate of Prospect Park High School, PA. She received her BS in Music Education from West Chester State Teachers College in 1957, and in 1984 she received her MA in Music Education from West Chester University.
AJ was a music teacher for many years at Eastern Lancaster County School District. She was a hockey coach for the girls' team and was in the Garden Spot Sports Hall of Fame. She also coached cheerleading.
She was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church where she served as organist for 35 years. She also was a piano and organ teacher and enjoyed knitting, reading, attending concerts and plays, and traveling. For many years she was a chaperone and accompanist for the American Music Abroad program. AJ said, "Music adds to the richness of life." She was also passionate about animals and supported many animal rights organizations. AJ was a long time member and officer of the New Holland Band, playing multiple instruments.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland. Masks will be required and attendance is limited due to the COVID-19. She loved St. Stephen's Church and having her Memorial Service there, if limited in number, fulfills her wishes. The service will be made available livestream with a link posted on AJ's page at www.beckfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the New Holland Band, 11 Chestnut Dr., New Holland, PA 17557. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.