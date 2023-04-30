Alice J. Romendener, 92, "Doll" or "Dolly" as family and friends knew her, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. The daughter of father Anthony Romendener, mother Mary (Murse) Rineer, and stepfather Charles Rineer.
Alice was born in Lancaster and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. Most of her career was spent at the former Slaymaker Lock Company in Lancaster and she retired from Baldwin Brass in Reading.
Alice never married and devoted her time to caring for her mother until her passing and then helping to care for her three sisters in their later years. She was a warm, caring, nurturing person who was truly a saint in giving of her time to her family. Alice enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows like Gunsmoke and Bonanza, listening to country music greats like Johnny Cash, and reading books.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Mary Wanner of Sinking Springs, Anna Rhoads of Ephrata, and Beatrice Hershey of Lancaster.
A Graveside Service at Riverview Burial Park will be private.
