Alice J. (Herr) Young Walter passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Brethren Village, Lititz, at the age of 96. She was the daughter of the late Harry T. Herr and Kathryn S. (Strickler) Herr of Landisville, PA.
Alice grew up in Landisville and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Home Economics. She married Dr. Paul S. Young, DO and taught high school Home Economics in Wallingford, PA. Paul passed away in 1961. Years later Alice married Frank Walter and resided in Elizabethtown until moving to Brethren Village in 2015.
Alice was a member of The Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County and the Towne Club of Lancaster. She was also a longtime Docent at the Conestoga House in Lancaster Township. Alice was an avid gardener who loved to entertain and cook elegant dinners.
She is survived by a brother, John H. Herr, of Lititz, along with four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Frank and her two sons, Barron Young and wife Edna, and Steven Young and wife Imogene.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
