Alice J. Dannelley, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was the wife of the late George N. Dannelley, Jr. Alice was born in Joplin, MO, daughter of the late George and Ivene Napier Scheurich.
She worked in the office of Kunzler and Company, Inc. for 30 years before her retirement. She loved her family, gardening, going to the beach at Ocean City, MD, and was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football fan.
She is survived by one son: George N. Dannelley III, Ephrata. One grandson: James Conley III, Ephrata. Five brothers: Alan (Tammy) Scheurich, Lancaster; Neil (Karen) Scheurich, South Carolina; Larry (Marie) Scheurich, Lancaster; Raymond (Alta) Scheurich, Neffsville and Danny (Joyce) Scheurich, Lancaster. One sister: Louise (Tom) Stoudt, Lancaster. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers: David and Joe Scheurich.
The Visitation will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Penn State Cancer Institute, Office of Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
