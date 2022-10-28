Alice Irene Hammond, 83, of Christiana, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, October 10, 2022 at Newport Meadows with her daughters by her side.
Born July 26, 1939 in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mahalia (Francis) Huffman. Alice attended school at The Lutheran Children's Home of the South where she lived until she was 15 years old and completed the 10th grade. Alice, in her early years, worked as a home health worker and at a sewing factory. Alice then married, had children, and became a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, crocheting and reading her Bible. Alice enjoyed traveling and visiting family, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren making many great memories. All who met and knew Alice, knew her as a sweet and kind woman. Alice was of the Christian faith and enjoyed church.
Surviving are her 4 children, George Hammond, Jr., Randy (Bonnie) Hammond, Shelly Hammond, Lisa (Roger) Daughton; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, Sean, Scot, Shane, Jessica, Erika, Jayme, Lindsey and Owen; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; a sister, Mary (Richard) Walters and many nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Lion's Club, 325 N. Bridge St., Christiana, PA 17509 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and meal after service.
Arrangements made by Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
