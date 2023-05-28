Alice Irene Elizabeth (Meyer) Ritter, 95 of Lititz, passed away on May 20, 2023 at Moravian Manor. She was married to the late Myron Wayne Ritter for 61 years. Born in Bethlehem, on April 2, 1928, Alice was the daughter of the late Paul A and Alice (Wright) Meyer.
She was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem, and obtained her RN degree from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, Bethlehem, and a BS in Nursing from West Chester University. Alice's career took her from hospital and private duty nursing to psychiatric nursing at the Coatesville VA Hospital. Later in her career she became a Certified Nurse Practitioner in the Penn Manor School District, Millersville. She was one of the first CNPs in Pennsylvania, through a pilot program at the Hershey Medical Center. Alice also loved using her nursing skills as a camp nurse at YMCA and Girl Scout camps. Even when she was in nursing care at Moravian Manor, she still found a way to "help" the staff with their nursing tasks.
As her nursing career wound down Alice began an avocation as a tour guide in Lancaster County. Alice and Myron loved to camp and were camp hosts at Assateague State Park, MD for many years. They traveled to all 50 states, most Canadian provinces and 13 other countries. Alice was an active and faithful member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, and knitter often making gifts for family members. Alice loved sharing time with family and friends. Competitive Christmas cookie baking, and her infamous Jell-O salads are among the family's fond memories of her. Prepping for a holiday party was her forte. She was ahead of her time in her support for women's and minority rights.
Her accomplishments are lasting examples for the generations which follow her. Alice is survived by two daughters, Janet R. Hess and husband John of Lititz, Susan M. Ritter and wife Barbara Davey of Perkasie, three granddaughters and their husbands, Sarah Bromirski (Mike), Christine Heath (Scott) and Katherine Hermann (Jefferey) six great-grandchildren Emily, Allison and Lillia Bromirski, William and Zachary Heath and Claire Hermann, and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a brother Richard Meyer, and sister Pauline Groff.
Everyone is invited to Alice's Memorial Service on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Memorial Park, Bethlehem, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to the Moravian Manor Communities Benevolent Fund, Attn: Development Office, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543, or online at www.moravianmanorcommunities.org/donate.