Alice H. Zimmerman, 75, of Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Aaron R. and Minnie N. (Hoover) Zimmerman.
She was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Alice is survived by six brothers and four sisters, Cora H. Kilmer of Versailles, MO, Elam H. Zimmerman of Narvon, Elizabeth H. Zimmerman of Ephrata, Edwin H. (Barbara) Zimmerman of Narvon, Vera H. Zimmerman of Ephrata, John Jacob Zimmerman of Greenwood, WI, Eli H. (Mabel) Zimmerman of Greenwich, OH, Ivan H. (Ida) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Ella Mae (Elvin) Hoover of Ephrata, and Aaron H. (Ruth) Zimmerman of Newville.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the residence of Ivan H. Zimmerman, 331 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. Services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 9:00 AM, at the residence of Ivan H. Zimmerman with furthers services at 10:00 AM, from the Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township. Interment will take place in the Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
