Alice H. McComsey, 95, passed to heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Horst) Hartstein. She was the loving wife of the late Richard C. McComsey who died in 2010.
Alice graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1942. She went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse through Lankenau School of Nursing in 1945. Alice became the Director of Nurses at Osteopathic Hospital, Lancaster.
A life-long member of Pearl Street United Methodist Church, Lancaster, she was very active in many leadership positions and especially enjoyed teaching both adult and children's Sunday school classes. Alice also served as the Vice President of the Penn Laurel Council of the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed spending time camping, gardening, and working craft projects. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and the company of her rescued dogs.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Kristine A. Frey, wife of Daniel, of Lancaster, a brother-in-law, Ralph Hoover, Lancaster and a sister-in-law, Levonne Hartstein, Willow Street. Alice was proud of the many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who survive her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Hoover and brother, Robert Hartstein.
A Celebration of Alice's life will be held in April of 2021 at a date to be announced around the time of her birthday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to her beloved church, Pearl Street United Methodist, 133 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA.17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com